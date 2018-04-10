Couple arrested in BitCoin investment scam

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a couple allegedly scamming people by attracting them to invest in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin following an entrapment operation.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa presented Arnel Ordonio and his wife Leonady on Tuesday morning in a press conference at Camp Crame.

Also present were more than 50 victims of the couple from whom they were able to fleece about P900 million.

The Ordonios are the registered owners of NewG, a company allegedly soliciting investments from interested BitCoin investors.

According to CIDG Director Roel Obusan, the investment is anchored on a pyramiding scheme in which an “upline”, a person who has more direct contact with the couple, will offer two slots to interested investors.

The first slot costs P90,000 while the second slot costs P160,000.

The couple promises their investors 30 percent return of investment (ROI) in 16 days.

“At first, they will give you your first and second return of investment then they will suddenly disappear. This is a simple case of estafa and pyramiding,” Obusan said in Filipino.

Roseann Maglunog, one of the victims of the alleged scam, disclosed that she and her husband invested P4 million last November 2017 and only got a month’s worth of ROI in December 2017.

She said that by Dec. 18, the couple said on their Facebook account that they were having problems giving out the promised ROIs.

“They promised that by the first week of January, they will solve the issue but they said that they should only be contacted through the uplines. He promised that he will give back P3 million for every five days in order to bring back our capital but we did not receive anything so we decided to ask help from the police,” she said.

Jocelyn Estolas, a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai, said she was an upline and that she and others like her were receiving death threats from their investors after they failed to bring return their money.

“All of the uplines are receiving threats. We were told not to go out of our house because they will kill us,” she said.

The Ordonios refused to comment about the issue.

Obusan said it was more likely that the victims would not get their money back.

The couple is currently detained at the CIDG and faces charges of syndicated estafa. ROY NARRA