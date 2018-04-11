Couple behind BitCoin investment scam falls

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a couple who gypped dozens of investors of about P900 million by luring them to invest in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa presented Arnel Ordonio and his wife Leonady in a news briefing on Tuesday. Also present were more than 50 victims of the couple.

The Ordonios are the registered owners of NewG, a company allegedly soliciting investments from interested Bitcoin investors.

CIDG Director Roel Obusan said the couple’s investment system follows the pyramid scheme in which an “upline,” a person who has direct contact to the couple, offers two slots for interested investors.

The investor for the first slot is asked to put in a capital investment of P90,000 while for the second slot, a P160,000 capital investment is needed.

The couple promised investors that they will earn 30 percent return on investment in 16 days.

“At first, they will give you your first and second ROI then they will suddenly disappear. This is a simple case of estafa and pyramiding,” Obusan said in Filipino.

Roseann Maglunog, one of the victims, disclosed that she and her husband invested P4 million in November 2017 but they only got their ROI once, in December 2017.

On December 18, the couple posted a message in their Facebook account that they were having problems giving investors’ “salary.”

“They promised that by the first week of January, they will solve the issue but they said that they should only be contacted through the uplines. He promised that he will give back P3 million for every five days in order to bring back our capital but we did not receive anything so we decided to ask help from the police,” Roseann said.

Jocelyn Estolas, a former worker in Dubai, said she and other uplines have started receiving death threats from their investors because the couple failed to return their money.

“All of the uplines are receiving threats. We were told not to go out of our house because they will kill us,” she said.

The Ordonios refused to issue any statement. Charges of syndicated estafa will be filed against the couple.