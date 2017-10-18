Couple dies as tree crashes into house

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A couple was pinned to death after a huge tree, uprooted by heavy rains and strong winds, crashed into their house early onWednesday in Sinunuc village here.

Advertisements

Jocelyn Sajili was killed on the spot by the weight of the heavy Balete tree and her husband, Nasser, was pinned under the debris.

The couple’s two children were injured and were safely pulled out from under the house by rescuers and brought to a hospital.

Heavy rains and gusting winds overnight, brought about by a Typhoon “Paolo,” have flooded many areas in Zamboanga and caused rockslides in remote mountain villages. Floodwaters inundated several rice fields, crop areas and fishery infrastructure in the villages of Vitali, Talisayan and Labuan.

The Office of the City Agriculturist said some 3,600 hectares of croplands and fishery areas were affected by the rains and damage to properties could reach nearly P54-million.

But rains since early this week have already affected over 12,200 people in 12 villages.