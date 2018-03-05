Couple linked to Maute group arrested in Manila

A couple with alleged links to the Maute group was arrested in an operation in Manila, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Abdul Nasser Lomondot and his wife, Raisalam, were arrested at Recto Avenue on Saturday.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa, in a press briefing, presented Lomondot and his wife in a press conference on Monday.

Lomondot is an alleged Maute Group sub-leader who killed innocent Christian individuals and harassed female and child hostages.

He is also allegedly one of the key planners in a foiled attack in Marantao, Lanao del Sur during the Marawi siege.

Authorities confiscated a pistol and a hand grenade during the operation.

The couple was brought to the Manila Police District (MPD) for processing and filing of appropriate cases.

The Maute group led the five-month siege in Marawi that resulted in the deaths of about 1,000 civilians, troops and terrorists and left much of the city in ruins. WITH A REPORT FROM MELRIC DIONISIO