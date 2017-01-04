Couple shot dead in Laguna

CAMP GEN. PACIANO RIZAL, Laguna: A couple were killed by unidentified suspects who barged into their house in Barangay Alipit, Magdalena town on Monday night. Police Provincial Director and Senior Supt. Joel Pernito identified the victims as Conrado Esteban, a former barangay tanod (village watchman) and his live-in partner Miriam Ocampo. Pernito said neighbors of the victims heard screams followed by series of gunshots from the couple’s house at about 7:30 p.m. Recovered from the crime scene were shells from a caliber 380 pistol.