Couples, controversial stars, former talents shine bright at Star Magic Ball 2017

After weeks of speculation as to what they will wear and who will be their dates, stars in their most glamorous garb descended at Shangri-La Makati for this year’s Star Magic Ball.

A benefit gala mounted annually by Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, the ball as usual gathered the network’s biggest actors and actresses, bigwig executives and individuals who play vital roles in training and packaging their artists.

As expected top love teams drew the largest crowds and loudest screams not only on the red carpet but more so in social media. Heading the twosomes were the alluring Liza Soberano wearing Dior, and her dashing leading man Enrique Gil; and a much daring Kathryn Bernardo in a silver Patricia Santos ensemble with a deep neckline and her fashion forward boyfriend Daniel Padilla suited up in plum.

Young love teams—Janella Salvador in Mark Bumgarner along with Elmo Magalona; Julia Barretto also in Bumgarner with Joshua Garcia; and Kisses Delavin in Francis Libiran with partner Marco Gallo—also turned heads on the red carpet and online.

The ball was also the first time Bea Alonzo, looking sleek in Monique Lhuillier, and Gerald Anderson attended an official showbiz affair for the first time since they admitted they were in a relationship.

Similarly, Kim Chiu, in her Michael Leyva ball gown, seemed to confirm she is still with rumored boyfriend Xian Lim as they walk the red carpet amid chatter that their sweetness is just for show.

All the same, the femme fatales walked the red carpet sans dates and still made an impact, starting out with 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach who fired up the red carpet, whose boyfriend Marlon Stockinger is out of the country, wearing a with crystallized Ezra Santos sheer black gown. Erich Gonzales who is still single after her breakup Daniel Matsunaga was glowing in her Jun Escario gown. Maja Salvador looked gorgeously dangerous in her Michael Cinco too.

Bringing back memories, former Star Magic talents, who had either transferred to rival networks or chosen to live more private lives, were also invited to the event in celebration of the management’s 25th anniversary.

GMA Network talents Heart Evangelista arrived with her husband Sen. Francis Escudero, Kristine Hermosa with husband Oyo Boy Sotto, Megan Young with boyfriend Mikael Daez, and Deither Ocampo with girlfriend Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann were warmly received by former Kapamilyas. The ever-controversial Claudine Barretto who was once the network’s prime time princess was also happy to attend the ball.

With the topic of “controversial” now wide open, here’s the roll call of celebrities now hot in the news spotted at the glitzy affair.

Arci Muñoz, who has been much talked about for her allegedly botched nose job, held her head high and walked the red carpet in a gown that left little to the imagination. Skipping the red carpet—and thus the media—yet spotted much later enjoying the party was John Lloyd Cruz who hogged headlines from leaked videos of a getaway with Ellen Adarana that disturbed many of his fans.

With such a stellar guest list, Star Magic announced at the end of the evening that they successfully raised P1 million for this year’s beneficiary, the Bantay Edukasyon scholars of Bantay Bata foundation.