Couples warned vs Valentine’s Day scams

Love is everywhere on Valentine’s Day. But couples out to enjoy some romantic moments with their partners should watch out for scams, police said Tuesday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said criminals and crime gangs can turn a date sour through various scams.

The police official urged couples and all those who plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day to be vigilant so as not to fall victim to car thieves, robbers, bag slashers or credit card scammers.

Women with dangling earrings should watch out for thieves who snatch jewelry and then run away.

“Madalas kasi pag maraming tao, mataas ang opportunity ng criminal elements na magsagawa ng salisi so yung mga kababayan nating magdadate, bagama’t focus sila sa pagkwekwentuhan, dapat di rin nila binabalewala ang kanilang mga gamit (Criminal elements take advantage of big crowds so those who are out on dates should keep an eye on their belongings),” Bulalacao said.

The PNP discouraged people from posting their plans or their activities on social media because it would indicate that they are not in their homes and could prompt “Akyat-Bahay” gangs to rob their homes.

The police will deploy more policemen on Valentine’s Day, which is also Ash Wednesday.