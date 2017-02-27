Couriers shock Titans in PBA D-League

Wangs Basketball pulled off a 98-93 upset victory over AMA Online Education to notch its second win in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday.

Von Tambeling led the Couriers with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists to snap their five-game losing streak.

Rey Publico posted a double-double performance with 18 markers and 11 boards while John Tayongtong added 16 points, four boards and five assists for Wangs.

“We have learned our lessons during our previous outings,” said Wangs coach Pablo Lucas.

Tayongtong and Tambeling combined forces to help Wangs built a 15-point advantage, 48-33, with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

AMA’s veteran guard Juami Tiongson stepped up to rally his team back scoring five straight points to cut the deficit to eight, 44-52, entering the break.

Fresh from his stint with Mighty Sports in the Dubai tournament last week, Jeron Teng notched 10 points in the third canto to tie the game at 73-all with 52 seconds left.

AMA was able to level the count at 78-all again but Teng missed a three-point attempt.

Publico then took charge and posted eight of his 18 points in the payoff period to seal the victory and improve their record to 2-5.

Teng got 25 markers and seven boards while Tiongson had 21 points for AMA, which dropped to 5-3.

Scores:

WANGS 98 – Tambeling 21, Publico 18, M. Gomez 16, Tayongtong 16, Montuano 14, Regalado 8, Labing-isa 5, Brana 0, King 0, Salcedo 0, Enriquez 0.

AMA 93 – Teng 25, Tiongson 21, Arambulo 14, Taganas 14, Alabanza 12, Riley 5, Flores 2, Bragais 0, Barua 0, Jordan 0, Tobias 0.

Quarterscores: 26-20, 52-44, 76-73, 98-93.