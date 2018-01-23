Couriers slay Titans for opening-game victory

Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran banked on a balanced attack as it routed AMA University Online Education, 93-75, for its first win in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Five cagers scored in double-digit as the Couriers bagged their season-opening victory.

“I’m happy with the win. It was a good result for us,” said Wangs head coach Jeff Napa

Bong Quinto led the Letran-backed team with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds while Bon Batiller chalked 15 markers, five boards and three assists.

JP Calvo, Christian Fajarito and Alex Mandreza added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively, on top of a combined 23 rebounds.

While he was glad to win their first game, Napa wants to see more from his wards considering some of them are still recuperating from injuries.

“We still have a lot to do. We have injured players. Hopefully, they can return come next game,” said Napa, who missed the services of Jeric Balanza (hamstring injury), Jeremiah Taladua and Fran Yu (both have sprained ankle).

Michael Cañete’s game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds went down the drain as AMA opened its campaign with a loss.

Andre Paras was unable to score but still contributed a game-high tying 11 boards all coming off the defensive glass.

Batiller knocked down back-to-back triples and Quinto went for a breakaway slam as Wangs-Letran uncorked a 20-8 run to turn an 18-18 deadlock to a 38-26 lead halfway the second quarter.

Carlo Escalambre dropped five straight points and JC Casiño sank a trey to bring the Titans to within 46-51 at the 5:03 mark of the third period.

It would be the closest AMA could get as the Couriers extended their advantage to 75-54 after Jojo Trinidad hit a mid-range jumper to cap a 13-2 surge bridging the final two frames.

Wangs continued to dominate the contest and even enjoyed an 81-59 cushion on Jeo Ambohot’s basket en route to posting the lopsided win.

The scores:

WANGS-LETRAN (93)— Quinto 19, Batiller 15, Calvo 12, Fajarito 11, Mandreza 10, Trinidad 8, Publico 6, Vacaro 4, Balagasay 3, Ambohot 3, Muyang 2.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION (75)— Cañete 20, Porter 13, Escalambre 11, Casiño 10, Antonares 6, Manalang 6, Garcia 4, Ng 3, Parcero 2, Bragais 0, Carpio 0, Paras 0, Raflores 0, Salonga 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13; 44-35; 67-52; 93-75