Couriers stake unbeaten record vs Jawbreakers

Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran stakes its unbeaten slate when it collides with the dangerous Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Couriers battle the Jawbreakers at 2 p.m.

Although pitted against a title-favorite and a team that beat them twice in the National Collegiate Athletic Association last season, Wangs-Letran head coach Jeff Napa exudes calm and determination.

“Whomever we’re going up against, we’ll just play our game. As long as we play as a team, we will do well,” said Napa, whose squad shares the top spot with Jose Rizal University on a similar 2-0 win-loss record.

Napa and his men pulled off a gutsy 83-82 victory over Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College behind Rey Publico’s game-winning basket last week.

But it was Bong Quinto’s splendid effort of 21 points and 12 rebounds that greatly helped the Couriers chop a 19-point deficit.

Jeo Ambohot also tallied a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wangs’ latest win while JP Calvo and Publico added 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Facing an undefeated squad, Zark’s-Lyceum mentor Topex Robinson sees the marquee match-up as a challenge for his wards.

“They’re playing well. They’re 2-0. It’s a challenge for us,” said Robinson.

“But, again, we don’t have control of how Wangs will play. What we have control of is how we are going to get better,” he added.

Robinson and his crew are currently sitting on No. 2 after posting a three-game winning streak against a season-opening loss.

The Jawbreakers’ most recent win came at the expense of Akari-Adamson University, 83-76, last Tuesday when CJ Perez struggled to get 20 points while former Adamson player JC Marcelino exploded with 19 markers.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University seeks to continue its winning ways in its 4 p.m. encounter with University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (1-1).

The Heavy Bombers look to follow up their thrilling 104-103 win against Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde last Tuesday.

Veteran guard Paolo Pontejos hit the go-ahead lay-up with 7.2 seconds remaining to lift the Gio Lasquety-mentored squad to its second win in as many games.

The Altas, on the other hand, are coming off their 65-48 breakthrough win against the struggling Mila’s Lechon.

Nigerian center Prince Eze chalked 13 points and 14 boards in the low-scoring game while Kim Aurin scored 12 markers off the bench, draining 10 of those in the fourth quarter.