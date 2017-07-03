Couriers trounce Jawbreakers in D-League

Wangs Basketball banked on a strong second half to snuff Zark’s Burger, 133-92, in the

2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Couriers took advantage of Jawbreaker’s half-hearted offensive in the third period to claim their fourth win in the tournament.

Holding a 56-50 lead going to the second half, Wangs capitalized on the miscues of Zarks to dominate the tight contest.

The Couriers led by as high as 45 points, 133-88, en route to handing the Jawbreakers their sixth loss in seven games.

“We don’t want to give our opponents easy shots. Good thing our offense clicked today,” said Wangs’ coach Pablo Lucas.

Michael Juico led the Couriers with a double-double performance of 30 points and 12 boards to go along with his six assists while swingman Robbie Herndon added 26 markers, six boards and five dimes.

John Ambulodto chipped in 16 points and six rebounds for Wangs, which improved to 4-3.

Robby Celiz netted 37 points, three rebounds, and three assists in a losing effort for Zarks, which absorbed its third straight defeat.

RR de Leon contributed 18 markers while Clark Bautista had 15 for the Jawbreakers, whose slate dropped to 1-6.