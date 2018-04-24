Course-altering changes in Philippine MET crucial – official

When Rodrigo Duterte got elected into office as the country’s chief executive almost two years ago, his administration ushered a lot of changes that many thought most Filipinos can’t keep up with. They thought wrong as most changes have been well-received and are now reaping rewards for the Filipinos and the Philippines.

The same is true in the country’s maritime education and training sector, obviously very crucial in keeping the status of the Philippines as the foremost source of competitive seafarers for the world’s merchant marine fleet.

While there were previous skepticisms and apprehensions whether the Philippines can keep up with the imperative changes in the maritime education and training sector, it seems that the reforms are gradually doing wonders for the maritime industry in general.

Having been in the maritime industry for over ten years, initially as a ship officer onboard commercial vessels and subsequently assuming several positions in maritime administration, this writer personally observed the dynamic changes on maritime industry standards and policies of government regulatory agencies.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED), consistent with its mandate, recognizes and regulates the conduct of maritime education programs leading to baccalaureate degrees. But by virtue of Republic Act 10635, CHED has been working with the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) since 2014 with regards to standards and policies for the accreditation and recognition of maritime higher education institutions (MHEIs).

R.A. 10635 establishes MARINA as the single maritime administration responsible for the implementation and enforcement of the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, as amended, and international agreements or covenants related thereto.

At present, Marina recognizes 65 MHEIs as updated in its website. The number of recognized maritime programs has been changing, and while the appeals for recognition and new applications are being taken on by CHED, the remaining institutions are subjected to standards and policies that have been criticized as too quick to be revised.

The Manila Times recently talked to a competent maritime personality who has been closely assisting the Commission cascade the reforms to the MHEIs. Chief Engineer Alfredo Haboc has served in different capacities in the Philippine maritime industry, to name a few, as Training Director for Philippine Center for Advanced Maritime Simulations and Training Inc. (Philcamsat), as Deputy Administrator for Regional Concerns (DARC) of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), President of Philippine Association of Maritime Training Center Inc. (PAMTCI).

Chief Engineer Haboc presented his view on the dynamic changes on the Commission’s standards and polices.

The Manila Times (TMT) : We have seen successive amendments in the CHED Memorandum Orders (CMO) on Policies, Standards and Guidelines for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineer in the past few years, what were the considerable factors?

Haboc: We have been under scrutiny by European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) since 2006, their findings have been the primary impetus in the changes apart the recent paradigm shift to an outcomes-based approach in education, as guided by CMO 46 series of 2012.

TMT: It usually takes some considerable time to study the impact of an education and training program for regulatory agencies before they enact some changes, but as you have said there were reasonable factors, how then do the educational institutions in the Philippines react on these fast-changing policies?

Haboc: We have our own curriculum back then used to educate and train our youth to be seafarers of choice, until somewhere along the way we have adopted the IMO model course. I am not saying it was a wrong direction but we have not customized it to the Philippine setting. Time and time again it has to be understood that the IMO model course may assist the maritime administration of an IMO member state in its development of training programs, It is therefore not mandatory for Administrations to use the IMO Model course when preparing training courses to meet the objectives of the STCW Code, as amended.

TMT: With all the developments in the shipping industry, what do you think is the future of the Maritime Education and Training in the Philippines?

Haboc: Maritime profession will continuously be an attractive path for our youth to take, given the standards of living and high-pay our seafarers receive. Our industry is also evolving to provide opportunities for seafarers to work ashore on management companies in different aspects of the industry. We have seen a steady rise of technical management and chartering companies being established, albeit the challenges of the global economy.

We have also challenges locally, shying away investors, say like our poor internet connection, which is a vital resource for establishing a company that entails global connectivity.

TMT: Where do you think the Maritime Education and Training should improve upon?

Haboc: Although we have seen a considerable improvement in all institutions in terms of facilities, and human resources, I think the institution’s management need to commit continually. ISO 9001:2015 also expressly highlights the importance of management commitment towards the success of an organization. This concept has not been true to the maritime industry but also in other sectors.

MICHAEL JOHN RECTO ESPLAGO