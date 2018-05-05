Courses should recover from slow start

The worst spring ever, according to local high school coaches, has also played havoc with the local golf scene. “It wasn’t our latest start, but then we got shot down,” said Duncan Geddes, the director of golf for the Rockford Park District. “Usually we get a few cold days here and there where it’s not perfect, but we’re still open. I can’t remember weeks on end when it was this cold.”

Geddes won’t tally up the rounds until the end of the month, but said this lost April shouldn’t hurt the year-end totals too much.

“We’re well down now, but we don’t budget a huge amount of money for the first part of April,” he said. “But now it’s nice and so is the forecast, so I think we have a chance to recover.”

Still better than 2017

And while this might be the worst start for golfers, Geddes said last year’s sporadic and ill-timed weather was harder on the golf courses.

“Last spring was terrible; we had so much rain, all the way through May,” he said. “Then we lost almost the entire month of July because of thunderstorms. It’s never good losing one of your key summer months.”

They also got rain when they didn’t need it and no rain when they did.

“You don’t like that much rain in the spring, because the turf is not putting down roots looking for water. Then when you get hot, dry weather, your conditions suffer. Last year was tough all around. We had a hot snap at the end of June, July was nothing but rain and then we had 10 weeks without rain and had to run irrigation like crazy. It was feast or famine last year. That is never good.”

TNS