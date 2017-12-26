Court acquits ex-Capiz town mayor of graft

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division acquitted former Mayor Jose Alba Jr. of Mambusao, Capiz of graft charges which stemmed from his alleged refusal to sign the then-municipal budget officer’s performance evaluation report for January 1 to June 30, 2005 and performance target for July 1 to December 31, 2005 supposedly without legal or valid reason.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case before the Sandiganbayan in 2014, alleging that the supposed refusal resulted in the deprivation of then-municipal budget officer Alma Moises’s P2,000 productivity incentive bonus (PIB).

In a 26-page decision promulgated on December 7, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division said in part that “We believe that the pieces of evidence adduced by the prosecution are not sufficient to establish the second element [of the offense charged], i.e., that the accused acted with evident bad faith and manifest partiality.”

“Other than bare allegations and insistence of strained relationship between Moises and the accused, the exhibits proffered by the prosecution miserably failed to establish that [former]Mayor Alba’s failure to sign the subject PEF is deliberate and intended to cause undue injury to Moises,” it added in part.

PEF is performance evaluation form.

“A perusal of the records [also]indicates that the third element was not duly established since Moises admitted in open court that she already waived the aforementioned PIB,” it said in part.

“The concept of undue injury is inconsistent with the waiver made by Moises. Indeed, there was negligence on the part of Moises when she opted not to ask the accused regarding her PEF. She could have approached [then-]Mayor Alba and discussed with the latter her predicament. As shown above, Moises neither talked to the accused nor wrote him a communication. Besides, government employees are not automatically entitled to the PIB since it will depend on his/her ratings upon approval of the immediate supervisor/rater,” it said in part.

“Wherefore, premises considered, accused Jose O. Alba, Jr. is hereby acquitted for failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt of the crime charged beyond reasonable doubt,” the court ruled.

The court lifted and set aside the hold-departure order which it issued in 2014 against Alba and ordered the release of the cash bail bond which he had posted for his provisional liberty.

Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega penned the ruling concurred in by Associate Justice Rafael Lagos and Associate Justice Lorifel Pahimna.