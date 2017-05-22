Court affirms Purisima’s dismissal

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the dismissal from government service of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima in connection with anomalies surrounding the procurement of a courier service contract.

In a 37-page decision dated May 12 obtained by The Manila Times, the CA’s Special 16th Division junked Purisima’s petition for certiorari for lack of merit.

It affirmed the Office of the Ombudsman’s earlier findings that Purisima is guilty of Grave Abuse of Authority, Grave Misconduct, and Serious Dishonesty for entering into an anomalous courier service contract with Werfast Documentary Agency (Werfast) in 2011.

The appellate court also upheld the penalties imposed against Purisima, which includes dismissal from service with forfeiture of retirement benefits, cancellation of his civil service eligibilities, and perpetual disqualification from entering government service.

CA Associate Justice Ramon Cruz penned the decision, which was concurred in by Associate Justices Marlene

Gonzales-Sison and Carmelita Salandanan-Manahan.

The administrative case stemmed from two separate complaints filed against Purisima for procuring the courier services of Werfast to facilitate the delivery of PNP gun licenses to gun owners.

One case was filed by the Fact-Finding Investigation Bureau of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices. The other case was filed by Glenn Gerard Ricafranca, who complained that Werfast was given an accreditation even before the PNP’s Firearms and Explosives Office issued a formal accreditation and despite its failure to meet requirements.

The Ombudsman found, among others, that despite presenting itself as a courier service provider, Werfast, by itself, has no logistical capability. The company had to hire the services of LBC and charged gun owners at a premium rate of P190 for deliveries within Metro Manila and P290 for those outside Metro Manila.

Other courier services only charge P90 for deliveries within Metro Manila.

Moreover, despite previous recommendations that the courier delivery service be made optional, Purisima ordered that the delivery of license cards through courier be made mandatory.

The CA stated that Purisima “…was complicit in making it appear that Werfast Documentation Agency Inc. is a qualified courier service provider of PNP and that its appointment as the sole courier service provider of PNP is relation to applications/renewal of firearm licenses proceeded in accordance with the law, rules and regulations.”