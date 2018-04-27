Court affirms ruling to allow Jinggoy Estrada to travel to US

THE Sandiganbayan Fifth Division upheld its ruling, which granted former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s plea to let him travel to the US from April 30 to May 30.

The prosecution asked the court to reconsider the grant of the travel plea, alleging that the supposed “falsity of the invitation letter attached by accused Estrada to his Motion to Travel Abroad makes the motion misleading and deceiving…”

The court said, however, in a resolution dated April 24 that “[g]iven the dearth of evidence to back up the prosecution’s motion, this Court is not persuaded to reconsider the resolution granting accused permission to travel abroad.”

Estrada, who is out on bail, is facing a P183-million plunder case and 11 counts of graft before the court along with other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court issued a hold departure order (HDO) in 2014, which barred the accused from leaving the country without its prior permission. REINA TOLENTINO