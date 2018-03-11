Court allows Honasan to travel to Hong Kong

The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division has allowed Sen. Gregorio Honasan to travel to Hong Kong from March 15 to 18 to attend seminars.

Honasan, who is out on bail, is facing graft cases along with other individuals in connection with alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel allocation totaling P29.1 million in 2012.

“Acting on the ‘Motion for an Allow Departure Order’ filed by accused Gregorio B. Honasan on February 19, 2018, praying that he [will]be allowed to travel to Hong Kong on March 15, 2018 to March 18, 2018, after considering the comment of the prosecution, the court hereby resolves to grant the same,” the court said in a ruling.

Honasan earlier filed a motion, saying the Philippine Guardians Brotherhood Inc.-Hongkong Executive Council, which “organized two seminars with the theme ‘Cha-cha [Charter change], federalism and the OFW’ aimed at raising awareness on these issues directly affecting Overseas Filipino Workers,” requested his presence as special guest of honor and main speaker on March 16 and 17.

“Accused Honasan undertakes that the aforesaid travel is not for the purpose of absconding or evading prosecution of his case pending before this Honorable Court… He is prepared to report to this [court]within five days upon his return from abroad,” the defense said in part in the motion.

In allowing him to travel to Hong Kong, the court said in its ruling that he shall not leave the Philippines earlier than March 15 and shall return not later than March 18.

It added “that his itinerary of travel shall cover Hong Kong only.”

The court said, “He shall, within five days from his arrival, personally appear before the Clerk of Court of this Division and submit proof of date of return to the Philippines.”

“Should he fail to comply with the conditions herein imposed in connection with the authority to travel, trial against him shall proceed in absentia; the travel cash bond shall be canceled and forfeited in favor of the government and any future Motion for Leave to Travel which may be filed by him shall be denied,” it added.