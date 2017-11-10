Court allows Jinggoy Estrada to travel to Singapore

THE Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has given former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada permission to travel to Singapore from November 11 to 20.

He asked the court previously to let him accompany his father, former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, to Singapore “for a medical procedure” for the local chief executive.

“For the reason stated therein and considering that the right to travel is a constitutional right which cannot be impaired except in cases provided for by law, the instant motion is granted, over the objection of the prosecution, subject to the usual terms and conditions…,” the court said in a ruling dated November 8 but released to media on Friday.

The court required Estrada to post a P2.66 million travel bond, “which shall guarantee his faithful compliance with the conditions imposed herein.” He posted the travel bond through his lawyer on Thursday.

Estrada, who is out on bail, is facing a P183-million plunder case and 11 counts of graft before the court, along with other individuals in connection with the former senator’s alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

A hold departure order was issued against Sen. Estrada in 2014, which barred him from leaving the country without prior permission from the court. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO