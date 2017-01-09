Court allows Jinggoy to undergo medical exam

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has granted former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s request to undergo an X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of his left knee at a hospital in San Juan City (Metro Manila).

Estrada’s camp filed an urgent motion on Friday, saying the pain in his left knee “is still currently felt despite rest and medications.” On Monday, the motion was granted in open court over the prosecution’s objection and subject to the usual terms and conditions. The court allowed Estrada to undergo the X-ray and MRI on January 10 between 12 noon and 6 p.m. He is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon Cit over plunder and graft charges in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel scam.