Court allows lawmaker to join peace talks

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division has allowed Rep. Ruby Sahali Tan to travel abroad to attend the fourth round of peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Tan, who leads the House Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, was invited by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process to join the peace talks from April 2 to 6.

She will be abroad from April 1 to 20 because after the peace talks, she will visit Filipino communities in Italy, the United Kingdom, and France from April 7 to 20.

The court earlier issued a hold departure order against Tan who is facing charges for her alleged failure to file her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth from 2007 to 2012.