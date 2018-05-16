Court allows Mike Arroyo’s travel abroad

The Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division granted former first gentleman Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo permission to travel to several places in Europe—Madrid and San Sebastian in Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Prague, Czech Republic— from May 23 to June 10 subject to the court’s condition. The court is enforcing a hold departure order in connection with the graft case filed in 2012 against Arroyo with former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jesus Verzosa and other individuals in connection with the PNP’s procurement of two supposedly second-hand helicopters allegedly passed off and paid for as brand new. In granting Arroyo’s motion, the court said his itinerary shall cover only Europe, particularly the places mentioned, and he shall leave not earlier than May 23 and be back not later than June 10.