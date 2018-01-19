Court allows spouses Syjuco to travel abroad

THE Sandiganbayan has given Augusto Syjuco Jr., former director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and his wife former Iloilo Rep. Judy Syjuco permission to travel to Singapore for medical treatment.

The Syjucos, who are out on bail, had sought permission to undertake the trip, saying “Mr. Syjuco will have to undergo urgent medical treatment” in Singapore and that Mrs. Syjuco will accompany him from January 22 to February 2

The court said that within five days from going back to the Philippines, they shall personally appear before the clerk of court and submit proof of date of return.

The Syjucos and two others are facing case for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act before the court for allegedly entering “into transactions manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to TESDA and its legitimate programs and beneficiaries, for the implementation of Judy Syjuco’s ‘Education for All Projects for the Second District of Iloilo’ (Projects)” amounting to P20 million in 2005.

REINA C. TOLENTINO