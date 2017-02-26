Court of Appeals junks raps vs DENR officials

THE Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing the administrative and criminal charges against several officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). In a 16-page decision penned by Associate Justice Maria Elisa Sempio-Diy and concurred in by Associate Justices Francisco Acosta and Manuel Barrios, the appellate court’s Special 12th Division denied the petitions filed by Roger de Dios, former Regional Director of the DENR’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Caraga Regional Office No. XIII.

In May 2013, MGB Director Leo Jasareno relieved de Dios from his duties and the former assumed his position until a replacement has been appointed, prompting him to file charges with the Ombudsman. The order stemmed from De Dios’ alleged issuances of permits in favor of Shuley Mine, Inc. De Dios charged Jasareno and Chief Privatization office Karen Singson with violation of the anti-graft and the Constitution, which were both dismissed as well as his motion for reconsideration.