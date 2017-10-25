Court appoints state attorneys for SKorea’s Park

SEOUL: Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-Hye was assigned new state attorneys for her corruption trial, a court spokesman said on Wednesday, a week after her own defense lawyers resigned to protest what they called biased proceedings. A court spokesman said Wednesday that five state attorneys had been appointed to defend Park, but declined to disclose their names. Park faces multiple charges including bribery, coercion and abuse of power for offering governmental favors to tycoons, and is being held in custody. She went on criminal trial in May. The proceedings have been put on hold indefinitely as a result. The trial is likely resume in mid-November, Yonhap news agency said, as the new lawyers have to review more than 120,000 pages of documents.

AFP