Court convicts ex-Cavite mayor for malversation

The Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division sentenced to two up seven years imprisonment former Mayor Dionisio Torres of Noveleta, Cavite in malversation case involving P1 million the municipality received as soft loan from the Office of the President in 2002.

Torres, who is now the town’s vice mayor, was also fined P1 million. He has filed a motion for reconsideration.

In convicting Torres, the decision said in part that while the accuse claimed that he did not consent to the withdrawal of the fund the court found his defences “insufficient.”

It said Torres does not dispute that he entered into the subject memorandum of agreement without any authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan and admitted that after receiving the check for the OTOP-P1M Program funds he turned it over to Teresita Vales, municipal treasurer OTOP-P1M refers to the One Town, One Product, One Million Program.

The decision was penned by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang which was concurred in by Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Sarah Jane Fernandez.