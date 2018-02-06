Court convicts ex-DENR director for perjury

The Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division has found former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) director Jacob Meimban Jr. guilty of perjury and breach of conduct in connection with his failure to declare his spouse’s name in 2008 in his sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for 2007.

The court sentenced him to one month up to one year in prison in the perjury case and fined him P5,000 in the breach of conduct case.

In filing the cases last year, the Office of the Ombudsman alleged that Meimban made “a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood by writing ‘N/A’ [not applicable]in the space provided for the name of his [then-]spouse in his 2007 Sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net worth…despite personal knowledge that his marriage with his wife still legally subsists, as his 2004 Petition for Declaration of Nullity of Marriage remained pending in court at that time.”

Meimban maintained in his answer that it was a matter of public knowledge that the woman already reverted to using her maiden name which would allow him to write ‘N/A.’

He also avered that the wife “would have filed her own SALN, which would contain all information on her financial and business interests.” the court said in a decision promulgated on January 12.

But the court said in part that his declaration of “N/A” was “not only a false assertion that he has no spouse” at that time, “but also a deterrent to the purpose for which Republic Act 6713 was enacted, because the Civil Service Commission would be denied of an accurate declaration of their assets and business interests.”

Republic Act 6713 is the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Associate Justice Alex Quiroz, who leads the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division, penned the ruling concurred in by Associate Justices Reynaldo Cruz and Bayani Jacinto.