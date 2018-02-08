Court convicts ex-Zambo Sibugay vice gov, 2 others

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division sentenced former Vice Gov. Eugenio Famor of Zamboanga Sibugay to six years up to 10 years imprisonment in each of seven counts of graft and malversation through falsification cases filed against him and two other former provincial government employees.

The charges stemmed from the alleged collection and appropriation of P593,500 supposedly paid to Aid to the Poor Program beneficiaries who turned out to be non-existent.

In a 73-page decision, the court also ordered Famor perpetually disqualified from holding public office and pay a fine of P593,500.

According to the decision, Famor’s justification that the 131 beneficiaries were unavailable because they were itinerants was unlikely.

The only identified beneficiary, Paterno Paradia, however, has not responded to the Commission on Audit’s requests to confirm if he received financial aid from the program.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan in 2010 against Famor and two other employees of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The court ordered that the cases against Daylinda Balbosa, who remains at large, be sent to the archives. Meanwhile, it directed the prosecution to verify the reported death of the other accused and submit the death certificate within 30 days from receipt of the decision.