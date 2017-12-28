Court convicts Palawan town mayor of graft

The Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division has sentenced Mayor Lucena Demaala of Narra, Palawan, from six to 10 years in jail for graft for transacting with a firm owned by her daughter.

In a decision promulgated on December 15, the court also slapped Demaala with perpetual disqualification from public office for each of the 14 counts for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Cases against the mayor stemmed from findings that Demaala approved all of the disbursement vouchers (DVs) amounting to P93,521 for payment of supplies and materials from ADB Trading & Services owned by Arleen Diaz Barquilla-Cabando, who admitted that Demaala is her mother.

According to the decision, the DVs were for the payment of office supplies, curtains, printing materials, trophies and sports supplies used in various municipal offices, including the Office of the Mayor.

Cabando testified that she was ADB Trading & Services’ sole proprietor but divested her interests from it in 1998 and sold the stocks to a friend.

The court, however, said in part that Cabando’s testimony cannot prevail over documentary evidence, adding that Demaala failed to present counter-evidence and did not testify in court.