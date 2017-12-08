Court’s terror declaration on communists may bring back Sison to PH–Cayetano

A move by the government to ask the court to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing the New People’s Army (NPA) a terrorist organization, could help bring back its founder Jose Maria Sison to the Philippines, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Sison, who has been living in the Netherlands since 1987, could lose his political asylum status once the court outlaws the CPP-NPA.

“There is no asylum for terrorism, so if it can be proven that they are not in fact legitimate victims of persecution but are terrorists, then a country can decide to reverse the granting of asylum,” Cayetano said in a chance interview on the sidelines of the Philippine-Cambodia 2nd Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Manila on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently ordered the Office of the Prosecutor General to file a formal petition before a regional trial court to declare the CPP-NPA a terrorist group.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd issued the order after President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 374, tagging the communist organization a terrorist group.

Under Section 17 of Republic Act 9372, or the Human Security Act of 2007, the DOJ must seek clearance from the court before an organization, association or group of persons could be declared a terrorist/s.

Asked if the Philippine government was planning to use the court order to get Sison out of asylum status, Cayetano said it was up to the defense cluster of the government to decide on what to do, adding that he is just saying what is logical.

Analyst Ramon Casiple shared the same view, noting that a court ruling outlawing the CPP-NPA could result in the cancellation of Sison’s political asylum status and even his passport.

Even if there is no existing extradition treaty between the Philippines and the Netherlands, the Dutch government, Casiple said, could go after Sison once the court legally declared the CPP as a terrorist organization.

The Dutch government has its own anti-terrorism law and the CPP founder would be considered violating that law, Casiple said.