Court defers Aquino arraignment on ‘Mamasapano’

THE Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division has deferred the arraignment of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd on charges of graft and the usurpation of official functions, which were filed against him in connection with the botched police operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

“Pursuant to the Honorable Supreme Court Resolution dated February 7, 2018…this Court thus holds in abeyance the arraignment and pre-trial it tentatively set on February 15, 2018 with respect to Aquino III, Purisima, and Napeñas,” the court said in a resolution dated February 12.

Because of pending incidents, the court tentatively reset to today, Thursday, his arraignment, as well as the pretrial of the cases against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima.

The cases filed in November against Aquino (the graft case and the charge of usurpation of official functions, docketed as SB-17-CRM-2144 and SB-17-CRM-2145, respectively), were consolidated with the charge of usurpation of official functions (docketed as SB-17-CRM-0120) and the graft case (docketed as SB-17-CRM-0121) filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in January 2017 against Purisima and former PNP-Special Action Force Director Getulio Napeñas.

Purisima and Napeñas were charged over their alleged participation in the mounting of the police operation in Mamasapano in 2015 despite Purisima being under preventive suspension at that time. REINA TOLENTINO