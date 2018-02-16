Court defers Aquino’s arraignment

The Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division has deferred the arraignment of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd who is facing charges of graft and usurpation of official functions in connection with the police operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

The court deferred the reading of charges against the former leader days after the Supreme Court (SC) issued a temporary restraining order stopping the anti-graft court from proceeding with the arraignment.

Aquino was supposed to be arraigned on February 15.

The cases filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in November against Aquino were consolidated with the charge of usurpation of official functions and the graft complaint filed against former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima and former Special Action Force director Getulio Napeñas.