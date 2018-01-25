Court defers defense presentation of evidence in plunder case vs Revilla

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division deferred on Thursday the presentation of evidence by defense in the P224-million plunder case, which former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and other individuals were facing in connection with the alleged misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The defense was scheduled to present its evidence today, Thursday, but was deferred by the court pending a ruling by the Supreme Court on a petition by Revilla for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the First Division’s decision against the filing of a demurrer of evidence by Revilla and for his provisional liberty.

The defense filed a motion seeking the deferment of the reception of evidence for Revilla “until the Supreme Court resolves the interim measures prayed for and/or renders judgment on the Petition filed by accused before the Court.”

“The Sandiganbayan Order of December 7, 2017, principally challenged in the instant Petition, in ruling that there is a ‘need for the accused to present their evidence’, implicitly, by way of defense or more directly put, to controvert the charge in the Information and the evidence offered by the prosecution, violates petitioner’s right to ‘due process’ and disregards that petitioner is ‘presumed innocent’ even at this stage of the proceedings,” the defense argued in part in the petition.

Information is charge sheet.

Estelito Mendoza, one of Revilla’s lawyers, said in part in an interview that “I am an optimist and I hope the Supreme Court will act on our prayers for the issuance of a TRO…”

“However, accused Revilla should present his evidence on February 15, 2018 in the event that no temporary restraining order is issued by the Supreme Court,” the Sandiganbayan’s First Division said in part in its Order. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO