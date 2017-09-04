Court defers graft trial of ex-Sen. Estrada

THE Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has postponed the graft trial of former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada in connection with the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel fund.

The prosecution’s initial presentation of evidence was scheduled today, Monday but was moved to September 25 as the parties have yet to sign the pre-trial order.

A pre-trial order lists the number of hearing dates, the documentary evidence and witnesses to be presented, and the issues to be resolved during trial. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO