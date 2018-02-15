Court denies Revilla’s plea to defer hearings further

Sandiganbayan’s First Division has denied former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.’s plea to defer the hearings further in the P224-million plunder case filed against him in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The presentation of the defense’s evidence was set to begin on January 25.

The court then partially granted his plea to defer the reception of his evidence, and canceled the hearings on January 25 and 30 and on February 1, 6, and 13 “to enable the accused-movant to secure a temporary restraining order” (TRO) from the Supreme Court (SC).

“For the reasons stated in accused Revilla’s ‘Urgent Motion To Defer Reception Of Evidence For Accused Ramon ‘Bong’ B. Revilla, Jr.’ dated January 22, 2018, which are respectfully reiterated, he is constrained to move again for further deferment of the hearings scheduled on February 15, 2018 and several days thereafter, at least until the Supreme Court acts on his motion for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction or a temporary restraining order enjoining the Sandiganbayan to defer hearings for the reception of evidence for accused Revilla,” the defense, which was supposed to begin presenting evidence on Thursday, said in a motion.

The court denied the motion on the same day.

The next hearing is on March 6. REINA TOLENTINO