Court denies Sombero’s plea for detention at PNP Custodial Center

THE Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division denied a plea by a former policeman facing a plunder charge to be detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center because it accommodated prisoners only “on a temporary basis.”

Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr. cited “security and health issues” as reasons for his appeal.

“This Court resolves to deny accused Sombero’s Urgent Ex-Parte Motion, it appearing that the PNP Custodial Center only accommodates detainees on a temporary basis, pending their transfer to the appropriate detention facility,” the court said in a three-page resolution dated April 17 but released to media on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court granted the plea by former Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles to withdraw their petition for the transfer of their temporary detention to the same venue in Camp Crame.

Sombero, Argosino, Robles are facing plunder before the court in connection with the P50-million payoff by the former policeman to the two former Immigration officials in November 2016 in exchange for the release of illegal Chinese workers hired by businessman Jack Lam for his casino in Pampanga.

At that time, Sombero was president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association.

The three are detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. REINA TOLENTINO