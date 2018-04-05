Court division inhibits from plunder case vs former Immigration officials, police officer

THE Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division has inhibited from hearing the plunder case filed against two former Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy commissioners and a former police official in connection with the alleged receipt of money in exchange for the release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

The case was raffled off on March 28 to the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division along with the graft case and bribery case filed against Al Argosino, Michael Robles of Immigration and Wenceslao Sombero Jr., as well as the case filed against the three and Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok wherein they were accused of violation of Presidential Decree 46.

In a letter dated March 28 addressed to Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, Associate Justice Alex Quiroz requested for the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division’s inhibition from hearing the cases “as the undersigned is an acquaintance of one of the accused therein.”

“The inhibition, when granted, will deter suspicions of impropriety or partiality,” Quiroz, the chairperson of the court’s Fourth Division, said.

The Sandiganbayan en banc (full bench) approved the inhibition.

Under the court’s rules, inhibition by the chairperson or all three members of the court division would mean a re-raffling of the case to another division. REINA TOLENTINO