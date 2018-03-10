Court drops case against ex-Antique mayor

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division has dismissed the cases of graft and malversation against former mayor Fernando Corvera of San Jose de Buenavista, Antique and former municipal accountant after it found that their right to speedy disposition of their cases was violated.

The case stemmed from Corvera’s supposed unliquidated cash advances from 1999 to 2007 totaling P685,477.65.

In an eight-page resolution promulgated on March 2, the court said in part that the preliminary investigation of the cases “shall be reckoned from November 2012, when private complainant…filed a Request for

Assistance/Grievance Form with OMB-Visayas for action. The preliminary investigation is deemed concluded upon the filing of the Informations [charge sheets]in court.”

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the Information before the Sandiganbayan on October 13, 2017.

The Court added in part that it “is not persuaded that the OMB needed almost five (5) years to review and analyze the records for thoroughness and correctness. The facts and issues in these cases are very simple and not complicated. Nor do the cases involve voluminous records or intricate documents. The Court is of the view that the protracted period is not commensurate to the simplicity of the cases, thereby making the delay in the preliminary investigation vexatious and oppressive.”

The hold departure issued against Corvera and Tordesillas were subsequently lifted and the bail bonds they posted were ordered released.

Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz, who leads the Sandiganbayan’s First Division, penned the ruling that was concurred in by Associate Justices Geraldine Faith Econg and Edgardo Caldona.