Court grants Mike Arroyo’s travel plea

THE Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division has granted former first gentleman Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo’s plea to let him travel to Japan and to Hong Kong.

Arroyo filed a motion asking the court for permission to travel to Japan and Hong Kong from April 21 to 27.

“Over the objection of the prosecution, the instant motion was granted during the hearing on the motion, subject to the usual terms and conditions imposed by the Court…,” the court said in a resolution dated March 26.

In granting his motion, the court said in part “[t]hat his itinerary of travel shall cover only Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong” and that he “shall leave not earlier than April 21, 2018 and shall be back in the Philippines not later than April 27, 2018.”

He must also “personally present himself,” with his passport, to the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division Clerk of Court within five days after his expected date of return, regardless of whether or not he was able to undertake the trip.

The court is enforcing a hold departure order in connection with a graft case filed in 2012 against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jesus Verzosa and other individuals, including Arroyo. A hold departure order bars respondents from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

The case is in connection with the PNP’s procurement of two supposedly second-hand helicopters that were allegedly passed off and paid for as brand new. REINA TOLENTINO