Court grants Rep. Biazon’s travel plea

THE Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division has allowed Muntinlupa City Rep. Rozzano Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon to travel abroad from December 20 to January 6.

It granted in open court on Friday his petition to travel to Italy, Switzerland, and France.

Biazon — who is out on bail — is facing graft, malversation, and direct bribery charges before the court in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

In a motion filed on November 29, the defense said that he “would like to take advantage of the holiday season to have some private family time with his wife and children and thus, he intends to travel on December 20, 2017 to January 6, 2018 to Italy, Switzerland and France.”

According to the motion, Biazon “has sought and was granted authority from” Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

“Accused further manifests that he has been previously granted permission by this Honorable Court to travel abroad and has posted a travel bond which still remains with the Court and submits to abide by any condition/s that the Court may require of him, and undertakes to report immediately to the Court upon his return from this foreign travel,” the defense also said in part.

Biazon categorically denied having received alleged kickbacks as a result of the transactions entered into by any government agency with non-government organizations (NGOs) that were supposedly established by Janet Lim Napoles. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO