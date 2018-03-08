Court grants Sorsogon mayor’s bid to drop case

THE Sandiganbayan’s First Division granted the motion to dismiss that Mayor Helen de Castro of Bulan, Sorsogon filed in connection with the graft case lodged against her and two others over the alleged failure to deduct liquidated damages from payment to a contractor in 2007.

In a 14-page resolution promulgated on March 2, the court granted the motions filed by De Castro and Shirley Baldon, owner of S.R. Baldon Construction and Supply, claiming that their right to speedy disposition of the case was violated.

The court said in part that the Office of the Ombudsman committed an inordinate delay in the conduct of the preliminary investigation.

In filing the case in December 2017, the Ombudsman alleged that unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference was given S.R. Baldon Construction, contractor for a bus terminal, after De Castro failed to issue an order to deduct P145,770.60 representing damages for the delay in the installation of the additional 25KVA transformer in the main terminal building.