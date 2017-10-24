Court grants South Cotabato lawmaker’s travel petition

THE Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division granted South Cotabato Rep. Pedro Acharon Jr. (1st District) permission to travel to France from October 30 to November 4.

“Over the objection of the prosecution, the instant motion was granted by the Court on October 20, 2017, subject to the usual terms and conditions imposed by the Court…,” the court said in a ruling dated October 20.

Acharon, who is out on bail, was charged with graft before the Sandiganbayan in 2012, along with two other individuals for allegedly failing to liquidate two cash advances totaling P2.5 million when he was city mayor of General Santos.

“The intended travel to France, particularly in Paris and Bordeaux is in line with the task of the House Committee on Local Government of which, he is its current chairman to conduct a study on local governments under the French System,” the defense said in a Motion for Leave to Travel filed last week.

“As chairman of the committee, his participation in the official tour is necessary given the pendency of a House bill relative to the proposed shift to Federal structure of government,” it added.

“The accused has no intention to whatsoever to evade from the prosecution of the above entitled case as evidenced by his immediate return from previous travels abroad,” the defense also said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO