Court issues travel ban vs Purisima, Napeñas

The Sandiganbayan has barred former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima and former Special Action Force (SAF) Chief Getulio Napeñas from leaving the country.

The anti-graft court’s third division issued the order in connection with the usurpation of authority and graft charges filed against Purisma and Napeñas over their involvement in the Mamasapano tragedy in January 2015 which left 67 people dead, including 44 SAF troops.

The Mamasapano operation, aimed at neutralizing high-profile terrorist target Zulkifli bin Hir alias Marwan, was led by Napeñas and Purisima without coordination from the Armed Forces of the Philippines forces on the ground.

A combined force of the rebels and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front then gunned down the 44 SAF troops after government forces killed Marwan. The remaining 67 dead were either rebels or civilians.

“The Bureau of Immigration is hereby directed to bar or prohibit the above mentioned accused from leaving the Philippines for any destination abroad, either by air or sea transportation, except by prior written permission duly secured from and granted by the court,” the Sandiganbayan’s order read.

“Furnish copy of this resolution and the corresponding information to the Bureau of Immigration and Deportation (BID) in order that the above named accused may be promptly included in the bureau’s hold departure rrder list,” it added.

The BID is also obliged to report its compliance with the court order within 15 days from issuance of the notice.

Purisima was allowed by then President Benigno Aquino, 3rd to get involved in the operations even if Purisima was already suspended by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio- Morales at that time over graft charges faced in connection with the allegedly anomalous deal between the PNP and courier company Werfast which was supposed to deliver firearms license cards.