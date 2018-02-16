Court issues watch order vs 24 ex-INC members

A Quezon City trial court has issued a “watch list” order against 24 expelled members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) who are facing criminal charges for illegal possession of firearms.

The court also ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to bar the accused from leaving the country.

Judge Luisito G. Cortez of the Regional Trial Court Quezon City Branch 84 requested the BI to submit reports on the previous and current travel itineraries of the former INC members, including Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Manalo and Lolita Manalo-Hemedez, siblings of INC Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo.

According to a police report, the younger Manalos and their companions indiscriminately fired at a law

enforcement team that was serving a search warrant in a property covered by the INC in Quezon City in March 2017.

Authorities seized 26 shotguns, seven caliber .22 guns, two M-16 rifles and one M1 carbine, all loaded with live ammunition after the shooting incident.

Jonathan Ledesma and Joseph Sabbacula—two of the younger Manalos’ co-accused—are also facing frustrated murder and direct assault charges for shooting two members of a Special Weapons and Tactics team.

The court order on the travel watch list also noted that only nine of the 24 accused have been apprehended “and others might have been intending to abscond to avoid the processes of the Court.”

A veteran litigator who spoke on condition of anonymity lamented that friends and supporters of the accused have used social media to malign those prosecuting the case, including the trial court judge.

“They are willfully undermining the whole judicial process by spreading unfounded lies about the judge and fiscals trying the case,” the lawyer said.

“The supporters or Angel Manalo and company are doing this because they know they have a better chance of winning in the court of public opinion. The judge should be left alone to decide on the merits of the case,” he added.