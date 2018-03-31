Court junks ABS-CBN plea on GMA 7 libel raps

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has junked a petition of then broadcasters of ABS-CBN led by its chairman and CEO Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez, along with journalists Erwin Tulfo, Linda Jumilla and several others, questioning a ruling of the lower court in connection with a P100-million libel complaint filed by the GMA 7 against them.

In its two-page resolution, penned by Associate Justice Renato Francisco and concurred in by Associate Justices Sesinando Villon and Manuel Barrios, the CA’s Former Ninth Division dismissed the motion for reconsideration from ABS-CBN and the other journalists.

The CA said the issues raised by the motion for reconsideration were already discussed and a mere rehash of the petitioners’ previous arguments.

“Accordingly, petitioner’s motion for reconsideration is hereby denied for lack of merit,” it ruled.

“Petitioners still insist that this petition for certiorari under Rule 65 is the proper recourse to question the denial of their motion to quash the information against them; and that the assailed sets of information are not sufficient in form and substance. These, however, are mere rehashed arguments, which had already been exhaustively discussed and squarely passed upon by this court in the decision sought to be reconsidered,” it avers.

Aside from Lopez, Tulfo and Jumilla, also impleaded in the case were ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. president and COO Luis Alejandro and nine other officers of the network who repeatedly accused GMA 7 of stealing footage on the arrival of Angelo de la Cruz in July 2004 in its news programs.

De la Cruz, a Filipino truck driver working for a Saudi Arabian company, had been kidnapped and threatened with beheading until then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo acceded to demands of his captors that 51 Philippine soldiers and officers be withdrawn from Iraq.

His abductors released him on July 20, 2004.

The same case was filed by GMA Network chairman, president and CEO Felipe Gozon, executive vice president and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., vice president for News and Public Affairs Marissa Flores, News Director Jessica Soho, News Operations head Grace Reyes and News Program Manager John Oliver Manalastas.

Also sued were senior vice president for News and Current Affairs Jose Ramon Olivares, vice president for News Operations Jesus Maderazo, vice president for News Productions Luisita Cruz-Valdes, assistant vice president for News Operations Jose Magsaysay Jr., director for News Operations Alfonso Marquez, then INSIDER executive producer Beth Frondoso, Magandang Umaga Bayan supervising producer Maria Progena Estonilo Reyes, Magandang Umaga Bayan executive producer Annie Eugenio and News Patrol executive producer Dondi Garcia.

Records of the case showed that Tulfo and Jumilla repeatedly made statements against GMA 7 in ABS-CBN’s news program Insider and morning current affairs program Magandang Umaga Bayan on July 23, 2004.

Tulfo and Jumilla allegedly called GMA 7. a thief in their program.

In its episode, INSIDER showed a live video with bold graphics that read, “Ang pagnanakaw ba’y serbisyong totoo?”

It even showed the slug, “Exclusive video ng ABS-CBN ninakaw ng GMA-7.”

This prompted Gozon, et al. to file a complaint, saying ABS-CBN’s malicious statements gave GMA 7 no other recourse but to go to court.

The case reached the court for trial, prompting Tulfo et al. to file their motion to quash but to no avail.

In its August 17, 2017 ruling that was released just recently, the appellate court dismissed the petition.

“In sum, no grave abuse of discretion can be ascribed to the RTC [Regional Trial Court] , as its denial of petitioners’ motion to quash finds support under the rules and applicable jurisprudence.”