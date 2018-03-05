Court junks Binay Jr.’s bid to junk raps

THE Sandiganbayan’s Special Third Division has denied the plea of former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. to nullify two charge sheets (Informations) accusing him of graft and another accusing him of malversation in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

He is facing the cases, along with his father, former Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay Sr., and other individuals.

“The Informations charging Binay, Jr. with the crimes of malversation of public funds and violation of Section 3 (e) of RA 3019 sufficiently allege the constitutive elements of the said crimes,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on February 22.

Republic Act (RA) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who leads the court’s Third Division, penned the ruling, which was concurred by Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Zaldy Trespeses.

The Makati City Hall carpark building was constructed in five phases with one design phase spanning the respective terms of Binay Sr. and Binay Jr. as Makati mayor.

In 2016, the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft, malversation, and falsification cases against Binay Sr. and other individuals after his term as vice president ended.

Binay Jr. is among the accused in the malversation case and in two counts out of the four counts of graft, which were filed against his father and other individuals.

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division found basis to try the cases, in a resolution promulgated on August 31, 2017. REINA TOLENTINO