Court junks Binay son’s bid to dismiss graft, falsification raps

THE Sandiganbayan Third Division has denied former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr.’s plea to nullify the charge sheets accusing him of graft and of falsification in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

“A perusal of the above-quoted Informations reveals that the allegations contained therein comply with the requirements of Section 6, Rule 110 of the Rules of Court since they sufficiently allege the constitutive elements of the crime of falsification of public documents under Article 171 of the RPC,” the court said in part in a ruling promulgated on March 12.

Informations are charge sheets. The RPC is the Revised Penal Code.

The court also said in part that “[t]he allegations in the Informations charging accused Binay, Jr. with the crime of violation of Section 3 (e) of R.A. No. 3019 comply with the requirements of Section 6, Rule 110 of the Revised Rules of Court.”

The court thus denied for lack of merit his Motion to Quash Informations.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan against Binay Jr. and other individuals in February 2016.

In April 2017, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division found basis to try the cases. In September 2017, the court maintained its ruling that found basis to try the cases. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO