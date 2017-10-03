Court junks cases vs slain Leyte town mayor, sets son’s arraignment

A LOCAL court dismissed the cases against the late Albuera (Leyte) mayor Rolando Espinosa but set the arraignment of his son on October 20.

Judge Silvino Pampilo, Jr., Branch 26 of the Manila Regional Trial Court, ruled that there was no point pursuing the case against mayor Espinosa who died in detention, along with a fellow inmate, following a police raid inside his cell on November 5, 2016.

Espinosa was arrested for his alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

The court also scheduled the arraignment of Espinosa’s son, Kerwin, on Oct. 20.

Pampilo set the young Espinosa’s arraignment in a hearing on Tuesday.

Espinosa is facing criminal cases for illegal possession of dangerous drugs and trading and illegal possession of explosives and firearms.

He was among the first high-profile drug personalities identified by Duterte.

The Supreme Court previously granted Espinosa’s motion to suspend proceedings for 60 days, as well as his request to transfer the trial proceedings for security purposes.

The court will also hear Espinosa’s motion to dismiss the charges filed against him on Oct .20. ASHLEY JOSE

