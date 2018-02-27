Court junks Cebu mayor’s appeal

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division denied the appeal of Danao City, Cebu Mayor Ramonito Durano 3rd to hold in abeyance any further action on the case filed against him for alleged refusal to implement a Civil Service Commission (CSC) order to reinstate and pay the back wages and other benefits of former employees in 2015 for lack of a restraining order from the Supreme Court.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier filed a case accusing Durano for violation of the Administrative Code of 1987, in relation to the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service for failure to implement the CSC order reinstating the former employees even as the decision had been final and executory.

Durano’s camp had asked the anti-graft court to suspend the proceedings on the case pending decision of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals on judicial remedies he availed of from the resolution of the Ombudsman.

But the anti-graft court, in denying Durano’s motion, said that “[w]hile this Court is cognizant of the accused’ entitlement to those remedies, it does not justify deferment of this Court’s action to proceed with trial of the criminal case, there being no TRO issued by the Supreme Court.”

TRO is temporary restraining order.

The Fifth Division also affirmed its setting of Durano’s arraignment for March 2, 2018.