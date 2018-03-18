Court junks ex-lawmaker’s plea on PDAF case

The Sandiganbayan has dismissed a motion of reconsideration filed by former North Cotabato lawmaker Gregorio Ipong in connection with two counts of malversation of public funds and falsification of public documents against him for lack of merit.

In a 25-page resolution, the anti-graft court’s Third Division said Ipong’s motion is mere reiteration of the same arguments he raised in his omnibus motion to dismiss/quash information dated September 25, 2017 that the Sandiganbayan already denied.

State prosecutors accused Ipong of anomalous utilization of his P9.4-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel by giving the money to a non-government entity–Economic and Social Cooperation for Local Development Foundation Inc. (Ecosoc).

The Ombudsman’s investigators found out that majority of supposed beneficiaries denied receipt of the purported assistance at P9 million or P120,000 per family that would have included medical missions, health materials and various medicines worth P400,000 and capacity building/livelihood capital assistance for 75 marginal families in extremely difficult circumstances.

Ipong said he did not violate any law in endorsing Ecosoc as Department of Social Welfare and Development’s project partner, adding that he only recommended the foundation and that he acted in good faith.

Also, the Sandiganbayan dismissed Ipong’s argument that the Office of the Ombudsman cannot file a case against him yet since the state-run Commission on Audit (CoA) is yet to complete its findings on the transaction.