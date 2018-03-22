Court junks ex-Quirino gov’s plea to dismiss graft cases

THE Sandiganbayan’s second division denied for lack of merit the appeal of former Quirino governor Pedro Bacani to dismiss the graft cases against him citing inordinate delay of the Ombudsman in filing the cases.

In April 2017, the Office of the Ombudsman filed two charge sheets for violation of the anti-graft and corrupt practices act against Bacani and two others in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase, without competitive public bidding, of NBEM-21 Microbial Inoculant Soil Activator in 2004 for the farm inputs and farm implements program of Quirino province from Akame Marketing International.

Bacani filed a motion to dismiss in October 2017 claiming “he has been prejudiced by the delay of the filing of the cases against him in court” that made it “burdensome for him to prepare his defense on account of the loss of evidence and witness.”

He also argued that the elements of the crime charged were absent.

But the court said that “[a]sseverating the intricacies of the crime cannot be simply made in a mere motion. The absence or presence of the element of the crime charged is evidentiary in nature and is a matter of defense that may be passed upon after a full blown trial on the merits and the validity or merits of a party’s defense or accusation, as well as the admissibility of testimonies and evidence, are better ventilated during trial proper.”

Associate Justice Lorifel Pahimna penned the resolution that was concurred in by Associate Justices Oscar Herrera Jr., who leads the second division, and Michael Frederick Musngi.